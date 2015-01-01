Abstract

Public health as a field of knowledge, practice, and research has much to contribute to the issue of violence against women, recognized as a global and local problem relatively recently; It can contribute to make evident the magnitude of the problem and its consequences, help to elucidate its causes, design public policies for prevention and timely intervention; knowledge management; the promotion of health and the integration of the knowledge of organizations and communities, as a means for their transformation. In this essay from a public health perspective, a tour of this problem in Colombia is made, showing some of these scopes, challenges and opportunities.



===



La salud pública como campo de conocimiento, práctica e investigación tiene mucho que aportar al tema de la violencia contra las mujeres, reconocido como problema global y local hace relativamente poco tiempo; puede contribuir a hacer evidente la magnitud del problema y sus consecuencias, ayudar a dilucidar sus causas, diseñar políticas públicas para la prevención e intervención oportuna; la gestión del conocimiento; la promoción de la salud y la integración de los saberes de las organizaciones y las comunidades, como medio para su transformación. En este ensayo desde una mirada de la salud pública, se hace un recorrido por este problema en Colombia, mostrando algunos de estos alcances, retos y oportunidades.

Language: es