Restrepo EG, Cardona D, Otálvaro AFT. Rev. CES Derecho 2021; 12(1): 167-175.
La violencia contra las mujeres en Colombia, un desafío para la salud pública en cuanto a su prevención, atención y eliminación
Public health as a field of knowledge, practice, and research has much to contribute to the issue of violence against women, recognized as a global and local problem relatively recently; It can contribute to make evident the magnitude of the problem and its consequences, help to elucidate its causes, design public policies for prevention and timely intervention; knowledge management; the promotion of health and the integration of the knowledge of organizations and communities, as a means for their transformation. In this essay from a public health perspective, a tour of this problem in Colombia is made, showing some of these scopes, challenges and opportunities.
Language: es
