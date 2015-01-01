Abstract

Universities are public spaces where gender inequalities survive and reproduce, manifested in discrimination, epistemic, sexual, and psychological violence. In Mexico, gender-based violence (GBV) has become visible in these spaces through the mobilization of women within these institutions, since they have made evident the impunity and the lack of policies for the attention, sanction, and eradication of this problematic. The purpose of this study was to identify the perceptions, attitudes, and knowledge of GBV in the students of five academic entities of the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. To do this, 10 focus groups were held in which 46 women and 44 men (N=90) participated. A qualitative analysis of the reflections arising from these groups was carried out with the support of the MAXQDA software. The most relevant categories that emerged from the analysis were: 1) Institutional culture of gender, 2) Responses to GBV, 3) Actions against GBV, 4) Myths about GBV, and 5) Knowledge about instances of attention to GBV. Even though care protocols have been implemented in some universities, there are still lags in making the problem visible, as well as the presence of patriarchal pacts that favor a climate of impunity, for which the right of women to higher education continues to be hindered.



===



Las universidades son espacios públicos donde perviven y se reproducen desigualdades de género, manifestadas en discriminación, violencia epistémica, sexual y psicológica. En México, la violencia de género (VG) en estos espacios se ha visibilizado a partir de las movilizaciones de mujeres al interior de dichas instituciones, ellas han hecho evidente la impunidad y la falta de políticas para la atención, sanción y erradicación de esta problemática. El propósito del presente trabajo fue conocer las percepciones, actitudes y conocimientos de la VG en el estudiantado de cinco entidades académicas de la Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México. Para ello, se realizaron 10 grupos focales en donde participaron 46 mujeres y 44 hombres (N=90). Se realizó un análisis cualitativo de las reflexiones surgidas de estos grupos con el apoyo del software MAXQDA. Las categorías más relevantes que emergieron a partir del análisis fueron: 1) Cultura institucional del género, 2) Respuestas ante la VG, 3) Acciones ante la VG, 4) Mitos sobre VG y 5) Conocimiento sobre instancias de atención a la VG. Aunque se han implementado protocolos de atención en algunas universidades, aún hay rezagos en la visibilización del problema, así como la presencia de pactos patriarcales que favorecen un clima de impunidad, por lo que el derecho de las mujeres a la educación superior continúa obstaculizado.

Language: es