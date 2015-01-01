Abstract

Referring to undocumented migration in northern Mexico is to talk about violence. Every year, thousands of people migrate irregularly, starting their journey from the south to the north on a train (The Beast) and risking their lives in search of better opportunities that their places of origin cannot offer them. It is in this journey that migrants must face a series of problems, dangers, abuses, and violence that expose a palpable but politically silenced reality. The objective of this work is to identify, through drawings, the most significant elements of the experience of undocumented migrants in northern Mexico and their relationship with the violence experienced. Therefore, this article addresses the concepts of undocumented migration and violence from the theoretical discussion, contrasting them with the experience of the migrants themselves and their drawings. The research was carried out in three cities in northern Mexico and included the participation of 39 undocumented migrants, who drew what they perceive for migration based on their experiences. The drawings showed that transit through Mexico is marked by different forms of abuse, violence, and human rights violations, establishing a social paradox where the good ones are the "bad ones" and the bad ones are the "good ones".



Referirse a la migración indocumentada en el norte de México es hablar sobre violencias. Cada año, miles de personas migran de forma irregular, iniciando su travesía desde el sur con rumbo hacia el norte montadas sobre un tren (La Bestia) y arriesgando sus vidas en búsqueda de oportunidades de una mejor vida que sus lugares de origen no puede ofrecerles. Es en este recorrido que los migrantes deben enfrentarse a una serie de problemas, peligros, abusos y violencias que dan cuenta de una realidad palpable pero silenciada políticamente. El objetivo de este trabajo es identificar, a través de dibujos, los elementos más significativos de la experiencia de los migrantes indocumentados en el norte de México y su relación con las violencias vividas; por lo que el presente artículo aborda el concepto de migración indocumentada y de violencia desde la discusión teórica y contrastadas con la experiencia de los propios migrantes y sus dibujos. La investigación se realizó en tres ciudades del norte de México y contó con la participación de 39 migrantes indocumentados, quienes dibujaron lo que perciben por migración basados en sus experiencias. Los dibujos mostraron que el tránsito por México está marcado por diferentes formas de abuso, violencias y violaciones a los derechos humanos, estableciendo una paradoja social donde los buenos son los "malos" y los malos son los "buenos".

