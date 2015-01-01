Abstract

Gender-based violence (GBV) is a public-health problem that causes physical, sexual and/or psychological harm based on whether an individual belongs to either the male or female gender, in different contexts, such as education. Specifically, universities are required to transcend GBV statistics towards a recognition of the everyday practices whereby the university addresses this problem, in order to generate effective strategies. Accordingly, this research aims to evaluate the use of Design Thinking (DT) tools for the prevention of GBV in the university context, based on qualitative research with an Action Research (IA) approach, applying the phases described in the DT over the course of the project, through the development of various techniques and tools. We worked with a group of 12 students from different faculties of a university in San Juan de Pasto (Colombia), through a course/workshop led by the researchers. The research therefore made it possible to involve students in an initial understanding of GBV within the university context, through an awareness of the different types and forms of violence, and the importance of creating proposals for the prevention of GBV. By way of conclusion, it may be inferred that the presence of GBV is naturalized and made invisible as a result of limited research on GBV and few proposals on the prevention of this problem in university contexts. This highlights the relevance of strengthening proposals to prevent GBV, based on innovative tools such as DT.



La violencia basada en género (VBG) es un problema de salud pública que produce daño físico, sexual o psicológico, fijado en la pertenencia al género bien sea masculino o femenino en diferentes contextos, entre ellos el educativo. Concretamente, las universidades están llamadas a trascender las estadísticas de VBG hacia un reconocimiento de las prácticas cotidianas que la comunidad universitaria asume ante esta problemática, a fin de generar estrategias efectivas. Por lo anterior, la presente investigación tiene como objetivo evaluar el uso de las herramientas de Design Thinking (DT) para la prevención de la VBG en el contexto universitario, a partir de una investigación cualitativa con enfoque de investigación acción (IA), aplicando en el transcurso del proyecto las fases expuestas en el DT mediante el desarrollo de variadas técnicas e instrumentos. Se trabajó con un grupo de doce estudiantes de diferentes facultades de una universidad de San Juan de Pasto (Colombia), por medio de un curso-taller liderado por los investigadores. Así, la investigación permitió involucrar a los estudiantes en la comprensión inicial de la VBG dentro del contexto universitario, mediante una toma de conciencia de los tipos de violencia, las diferentes formas como se violenta y la importancia de generar propuestas de prevención de la VBG. A manera de conclusión, se puede inferir la presencia de VBG está naturalizada e invisibilizada, limitadas investigaciones sobre VBG y escasas propuestas de prevención de esta problemática en contextos universitarios. Esto pone de manifiesto la relevancia de fortalecer propuestas para prevenir la VBG a partir de herramientas innovadoras como el DT.

