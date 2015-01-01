|
Citation
|
Opeyemi Adekola M, Oyeniyi Aina J, Gbenga-Epebinu MA. Int. J. Health Psychol. Res. 2022; 10(1): 1-17.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, European Centre for Research, Training and Development, Publisher European-American Journals)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The research examined of knowledge and attitude towards violence against women among male health workers in Akure South Local Government Area, Akure, Ondo State. The study adopted a quantitative descriptive research design. A sample size of 191 respondents was determined using Cochran formula. Multistage sampling procedure was used to select 191 respondents from the population. A validated questionnaire was used with a Cronbach's alpha internal consistency ranging from 0.75 to 0.78 respectively. Data were collected and analyzed using SPSS version 27 to generate summaries of descriptive statistics and inferential statistics at p=0.01.
Language: en