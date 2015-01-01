Abstract

The research examined of knowledge and attitude towards violence against women among male health workers in Akure South Local Government Area, Akure, Ondo State. The study adopted a quantitative descriptive research design. A sample size of 191 respondents was determined using Cochran formula. Multistage sampling procedure was used to select 191 respondents from the population. A validated questionnaire was used with a Cronbach's alpha internal consistency ranging from 0.75 to 0.78 respectively. Data were collected and analyzed using SPSS version 27 to generate summaries of descriptive statistics and inferential statistics at p=0.01.



FINDINGS from the research show that 59% of the respondents have poor knowledge of violence against women while 41% of them have good knowledge. Result also revealed that 51% of the respondents have negative attitude towards VAW, while 49% have good knowledge of VAW. It is concluded that there was poor knowledge and negative attitude towards violence against women among male health workers in Akure south Local Government Area. The implication of this is high tendency for men to perpetrate the act of violence against women. It is therefore recommended among others that Nurses should put up measures such as; enlightenment programmes to ensure men are well oriented about issues related to violence against women, this creates positive influence on the knowledge and attitude of men towards violence against women.

