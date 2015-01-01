Abstract

Transportation systems are somewhat incomplete without integrating non-motorised transport (NMT) facilities to ensure safety, security, convenience, productivity and reduced environmental impact from such projects. This study examined the performance of NMT infrastructure and services provided to ensure smart transport and mobility in Johannesburg, South Africa. Two projects were identified as case studies, and a total of 21 semi-structured, open-ended interviews were conducted with residents and other road users in the vicinity of the projects to enable the acquisition of relevant information. Data was analysed using thematic content analysis supported with Atlas-ti software.



FINDINGS revealed that, although the facilities are in good condition and adequately maintained, the usage level is low. Incidents of poor safety and security were reported. Nevertheless, new value-added businesses operate along the routes and users indicated some satisfaction with their travel experience. To achieve value creation where NMTs are provided, it is crucial to ensure that the "smartness" of the cities is achieved and sustained. The practical implication of this study is the provision of invaluable information towards assisting road and NMT infrastructure stakeholders in improving the planning and delivery of sustainable transport infrastructure. Future studies will benefit from using more case study projects to strengthen these findings further and improve the generalisability.