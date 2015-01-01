Abstract

Bilateral facial pain is associated with temporomandibular joint dysfunction and rarely, trigeminal neuralgia. In the absence of clinical and radiological signs, a diagnosis of persistent idiopathic facial pain is often made. Standard management of persistent idiopathic facial pain includes pharmacotherapy and psychotherapy with variable therapeutic efficacy. Whiplash can result in persistent facial pain although its clinical presentation and management are poorly defined. This report includes 3 patients with refractory bilateral facial pain. A detailed review of history revealed whiplash before the onset of the symptoms. The authors present a novel intervention, an intermediate cervical plexus block that produced durable analgesia.

Language: en