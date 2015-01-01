|
Citation
|
Pabon E, Greenlund IM, Carter JR, de Wit H. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35953878
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Alcohol consumption produces feelings of wellbeing and stimulation, but also impairs psychomotor performance, disturbs cardiovascular function and sleep, and can disrupt next-day mood and behavior. A deeper understanding of how the acute effects of alcohol relate to its sleep and morning-after effects is needed to minimize harm resulting from its use. The present study examined relationships between the effects of a high dose of alcohol on subjective and psychomotor measures, nocturnal heart rate, sleep quality and morning-after mood and behavior. We hypothesized alcohol would produce disturbances in cardiovascular and sleep regulation during the night, which would predict morning-after mood and behavioral performance.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
alcohol; sleep; hyperarousal; morning-after; REM