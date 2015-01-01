Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To use the Transactional Model of Stress to understand variations in parental stress following pediatric concussion.



METHODS: Mixed-methods design. 49 children with concussion (13.8 ± 2.3 years, n(females) = 27) and their parent (n(females) = 40) were recruited from a specialty clinic. Quantitative data were collected via surveys at the child's initial clinic visit. Qualitative data were collected through an eleven-question, semi-structured interview with 12 parents. Interview questions focused on post-concussion stressors and data were analyzed using thematic analysis. Multivariable linear regression analyzed predictors of parental stress.



RESULTS: Ten of the parents interviewed (83%) described the concussion as having a negative overall effect on their stress, while two parents described the overall experience as positive. Coping abilities and other life stressors were described as reasons for varying stress levels. Neurotic and conscientious personality factors and the child's quality of life total score accounted for 45% of the variance in parental stress (R(2) = 0.451, F((3,33)) = 9.03, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Parental stress following pediatric concussion is highly variable. The Transactional Model of Stress appears useful to understand this phenomenon. Future studies should investigate interventions to reduce stress for parents experiencing high levels following their child's concussion.

Language: en