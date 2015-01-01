SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Krasniuk S, Crizzle AM, Toxopeus R, Mychael D, Prince N. Can. J. Occup. Ther. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Canadian Association of Occupational Therapists)

10.1177/00084174221117708

35950229

Background. The Trail Making Test Part B (Trails B) and Useful Field of View® (UFOV) can predict on-road outcomes in drivers with cognitive impairment (CI); however, studies have not included drivers referred for comprehensive driving evaluations (CDEs), who typically have more severe CI.

PURPOSE. We determined the predictive ability of Trails B and UFOV on pass/fail on-road outcomes in drivers with CI (Montreal Cognitive Assessment <26) referred for CDEs.

METHOD. Retrospective data collection from two driving assessments centers (N  =  100, mean age  =  76.2  ±  8.8 years).

FINDINGS. The Trails B (area under the curve [AUC]  =  .70) and UFOV subtests 2 (AUC  =  .73) and 3 (AUC  =  .76) predicted pass/fail outcomes. A cut-point ≥467 ms on UFOV subtest 3 better-predicted pass/fail outcomes with 78.9% sensitivity and 73.5% specificity. In comparison, a cut-point ≥3.58 min on Trails B had lower sensitivity (73.7%) and specificity (61.8%). Implications. The UFOV subtest 3 may be more useful than the Trails B for predicting pass/fail outcomes in drivers with more severe CI referred for CDEs.


Automobile driving; Cognition disorders; Comprehensive driving evaluation; Conduite automobile; évaluation complète de la capacité de conduire; Trails B; troubles cognitifs; Useful Field of View®; Useful Field of ViewMD

