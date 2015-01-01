SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Rahmani M, Muzwagi A, Pumariega AJ. Curr. Psychiatry Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s11920-022-01356-x

PMID

35953637

Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Disasters and traumatic events are ever present globally but disproportionally impact culturally diverse low resource environments. Culture is an important context through which people experience disasters, develop adaptive strategies, and process external aid and support. This is even more critical for children and youth who are in the process of forming their cultural/ethnic identities. This review identifies literature on these important aspects of culture in disaster response. RECENT FINDINGS: The literature supports that culture influences the experience of disasters, the development of coping and adaptational approaches, and the acceptability of external aid and support, especially mental health services. Cultural humility, awareness, and sensitivity are crucial in addressing the traumatic impact of disasters in children and youth, especially in the areas of the world that are most at risk for them.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; Disasters; Culture

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print