Vaughan A, Bovbjerg V, Doza S, Kincl L. Health Sci. Rep. 2022; 5(5): e777.
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
35949683
BACKGROUND AND AIMS: Advisory boards play a key role in guiding and informing research programs, including occupational health surveillance. It is important to evaluate the effectiveness of these advisory boards. This report details the organization of the Risk Information System for Commercial (RISC) Fishing Technical Advisory Board (TAB), the approach taken to evaluate the TAB, and the results of the evaluation. The RISC TAB was formed to provide advice and recommendations to the study team and informed the development and use of the safety surveillance system.
Language: en
safety; surveillance; advisory board; commercial fishing; occupational injury