|
Citation
|
Vidal-Arenas V, Bravo AJ, Ortet-Walker J, Ortet G, Mezquita L, Ibáñez MI, Team CCAS. Int. J. Clin. Health Psychol. 2022; 22(3): e100325.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Facultad de Psicología. Universidad de Granada, Publisher Asociacion Espanola de Psicologia Conductual)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35950010
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVE: Research has highlighted the role of neuroticism, rumination, and depression in predicting suicidal thoughts, but studies on how these variables interplay are scarce. The aims of the present study were to test a model in which emotional stability (i.e., low neuroticism) would act as an antecedent and moderator of rumination and depressed mood in the prediction of suicidal ideation (i.e., moderated serial-mediation), and to explore their replicability across four countries and sex, among college students as an at-risk-group for suicide.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicidal Ideation; Depression; Cross-national study; Neuroticism; Rumination