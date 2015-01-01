SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Boakye MK, Adanu SK, Adzivor EK, Coffie GH, Ayimah JC. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10803548.2022.2112444

35950786

The construction industry is considered one of the most hazardous industries, and implementing a safety program is regarded as one of the most effective approaches to improving safety performance. However, any safety program's success depends on specific factors for satisfactory outcomes. Identifying factors influencing safety performance from a worker's perspective is key to improving safety management. This study determined the critical factors contributing to the construction industry's safety performance by building construction artisans in Ghana. Through a literature review, 55 factors influencing safety performance were selected from previous studies and evaluated by the building construction. An exploratory factor analysis was used for dimension reduction, and seven components clustering of the 55 factors were revealed. The result showed that management support and commitment towards safety performance were the most influential component. The findings of this study can be utilized to enhance health and safety performance in the building construction industry.


construction artisans; exploratory factor analysis; management structure; management support; project nature; safety factors

