Citation
Ray T, Fleming D, Le D, Faherty M, Killelea C, Bytomski J, Ray T, Lemak L, Martinez C, Bergeron MF, Sell T. Int. J. Sports Phys. Ther. 2022; 17(5): 816-822.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
35949376
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Recent evidence has demonstrated that athletes are at greater risk for a lower extremity injury following a return-to-sport (RTS) after sport-related concussion (SRC). The reason for this is not completely clear, but it has been hypothesized that persistent deficits in neurocognitive factors may be a contributing factor. HYPOTHESIS/PURPOSE: This study assessed simple reaction time, processing speed, attention, and concentration in a group of athletes, post-concussion upon clearance for RTS for potential deficits that may result in slower reaction time, processing speed, attention, and concentration. The researchers hypothesized that the concussion group would demonstrate worse scores on both assessments compared to a sex-, age-, and sport-matched cohort. STUDY DESIGN: Case-controlled study.
Language: en
Keywords
injury prevention; sport injuries; athletic injuries; postural balance