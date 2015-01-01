Abstract

This paper examines whether U.S./Mexico border residence in California is related to the prevalence of DSM-5 alcohol use disorder (AUD) among Whites and Hispanics. Household survey data were obtained from 1,209 adults (59.7% female) 18 to 39 years of age resident in four counties in California: Imperial on the U.S./Mexico border; and Kern, Tulare, and Madera in California's Central Valley. Households were selected using a list assisted sample, with data collected on the phone or online.



RESULTS show that AUD rates were not different between border and non-border location and between Whites and Hispanics. AUD was negatively associated with higher income ($20,000 to $60,000: AOR=.38; 95%CI=.17-.86; p<.01-more than $60,000: AOR=.27; 95%CI:.09-.81; p<.01) and poor risk perception (AOR=.86; 95%CI=.78-.94; p<.01). AUD was positively associated with continued volume of drinking (AOR = 1.05; 95%CI = 1.01-1.09; p<.01), drinking in Mexico (AOR = 4.28; 95%CI = 1.61-11.36; p<.01), marijuana use (AOR = 4.11; 95%CI = 1.73-9.77; p<.01), and impulsivity (AOR = 1.55; 95%CI = 1.23-1.94). Efforts to prevent AUD in the population in California, and especially among those who live close to the border with Mexico, should take into consideration factors such as impulsivity, marijuana use, border crossing to drink in Mexico, all of which increased risk of AUD.

