|
Citation
|
Caetano R, Vaeth PAC, Gruenewald PJ, Ponicki WR, Kaplan Z. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35951655
|
Abstract
|
This paper examines whether U.S./Mexico border residence in California is related to the prevalence of DSM-5 alcohol use disorder (AUD) among Whites and Hispanics. Household survey data were obtained from 1,209 adults (59.7% female) 18 to 39 years of age resident in four counties in California: Imperial on the U.S./Mexico border; and Kern, Tulare, and Madera in California's Central Valley. Households were selected using a list assisted sample, with data collected on the phone or online.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hispanics; Whites; Alcohol use disorder; US/Mexico border