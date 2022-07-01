Abstract

Population-based measures and public health response to stem the spread of the coronavirus may have caused unintended isolation and increased the risk of psychiatric illnesses.



The objective of this study is to assess psychological distress among gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men (MSM) in China during the COVID-19 pandemic and examine whether these mental health outcomes differ by HIV status.



Data were derived from a cross-sectional survey on the impact of COVID-19 on users of Blued, the largest gay social networking app in July 2020. All active users on Blued were invited to complete a survey regarding sexual behaviors, HIV prevention and treatment service utilization, and various health and mental health outcomes.



Among all participants (n = 1205), over half (53.2%) of the participants screened mild to severe psychological distress: 34.9% screened mild, 11.6% screened moderate, and 6.6% screened severe psychological distress. Of all participants, 20.9% met the criteria for anxiety and 19.6% for depression. Psychological distress was associated with younger age having a degree below college, being unemployed, and having lower income. MSM with HIV were more likely to report depression or anxiety compared to HIV negative/unknown status MSM after adjusting for study covariates (AOR = 1.80, 95%CI 1.01-3.26; AOR = 2.04, 95%CI 1.11-3.67, respectively). MSM in China experience a high burden of psychological distress during the COVID-19 pandemic. Integrated HIV treatment and mental health services are needed to provide adequate and timely mental health support to MSM living with HIV.

Language: en