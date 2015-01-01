SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Livingston TN, Rerick PO, Davis D. Psychol. Rep. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/00332941221119414

35950558

Child sex abuse (CSA) is a specific category of crime for which the presumption of guilt may be particularly high, especially for defendant categories stereotypically associated with the crime. The current study utilized survey methodology to examine the magnitude of the presumption of guilt for CSA, as well as stereotypes associating perpetrator race and relationship to the victim with likelihood of CSA. Participants (N = 220) indicated the percentage of CSA allegations they believed to be true, and rank-ordered racial and relationship categories they believed most likely to commit CSA. Female (77%) and male (71%) participants believed most CSA allegations were true. White men and stepfathers were ranked as the most likely perpetrators compared to Hispanic men, Black men, other male relatives, neighbors, and others. These data suggest that alleged perpetrators of CSA are particularly likely to be perceived negatively, especially if they possess stereotypical racial and relational characteristics.


Language: en

race; child sex abuse; relationship; Stereotypes

