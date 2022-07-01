Abstract

BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in children. In Nigeria, there is paucity of information about TBI in children. We describe the profile of paediatric TBI in a university hospital in South-Western Nigeria.



METHODS: A retrospective study of children who had TBI from 2012-2022 was done. Data were extracted from the neurosurgery database. Patients' demographics, aetiology/patterns of injuries, clinical/radiological findings, management and outcomes were assessed. We performed simple descriptive analyses.



RESULTS: Paediatric TBIs represented 20%(128) of the head injury admissions(631). There was male preponderance(M:F=1.8:1), mostly adolescents(29%). 61%, 18% and 21% had mild, moderate and severe TBI respectively. Road traffic crash was responsible for 74% of cases, with motorcycle accidents(46%) much higher than motor vehicular accidents(28%), mostly pedestrian(51%). Fall from heights accounted for 21%, mostly in toddlers. 70% had associated injuries, mainly skull fractures(54%) and soft tissue injuries(47%). 31% had post-traumatic seizures. Only 40(31%) had cranial CT scan. Common findings were: contusions 70%, extradural haematomas 28% and intracranial aerocoeles 18%. There were no neurosurgical lesions in 20%. Six had operative intervention. Mortality rate was 12%. 84% had good recovery. Average follow up period was 7 months.



CONCLUSION: Children account for a large number of TBIs in our environment which are mostly from road traffic crashes and falls. Only a few could do brain CT scan. Most cases had non-operative care and outcomes are worse with increasing severity of head injury. Specific preventive measures need to be formulated and/or enforced by governments at all levels.

Language: en