Abstract

Prediction of student dropout in high school is a significant concern in education that affects both a state's education system and its financial system. Early prediction of school student dropout is not an easy issue to resolve since many factors that can influence student retention. The traditional classification techniques were used to solve this problem normally but the higher accuracy was not obtained. In order to improve the accuracy, a novel technique called Tucker's Congruence Regressive Target Feature Matching-based Tversky Discriminant MIL Boost Data Classification (TCRTFM-TDMBDC) is introduced. The proposed TCRTFM-TDMBDC technique consists of four different processes namely data preprocessing, feature extraction, feature selection, and classification. At first, the data preprocessing is carried out for cleaning and altering the raw input data into a valuable and understandable format to minimize the complexity of the classification. After the preprocessing, the feature extraction is carried out by applying Modified Tucker's congruence correlative regression. Thirdly, the feature selection process is performed using Gaussian kernelized target projection feature matching to select the feature subset for accurate classification with minimum time consumption. Finally, the ensemble technique called Tversky Indxive generalized discriminant MIL boost is applied for classifying the given input student data with help of the weak learners. Based on the classification results, the student dropout prediction is accurately performed with minimum time. Experimental results reveal that the proposed technique noticeably predicts student dropout by means of prediction accuracy, precision, recall, F-measure, and prediction time with respect to the number of student data. The discussed results illustrate that the proposed TCRTFM-TDMBDC technique achieves higher accuracy with minimum prediction time than the state-of-the-art methods.

Language: en