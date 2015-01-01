|
Piña Osuna FM, Cinco Anduaga M, Martínez Sauza AH. Iztapalapa Rev. Cienc. Soc. Humanid. 2022; 43(92): 281-308.
Creencias negativas hacia los órganos de justicia y tráfico de drogas en Sonora
(Copyright © 2022, Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana, a través de la Unidad Iztapalapa, División de Ciencias Sociales y Humanidades)
The justice institutions in Mexico historically suffer of low performance, which makes the concept of them precarious (Astorga, 2015; Barrón, 2015); added to this is the security crisis caused by drug trafficking in the region. Before this and based on Hirschi (2003), where the beliefs towards social norms play a fundamental role in crime control, this research describes the perceptions towards various figures of imparting justice in a group of 12 prisoners for drug-trafficking crimes in the State of Sonora, México and details the role they played in their immersion into the crime. Following a qualitative methodology based in semi-structured interview, the findings shows that the negative beliefs towards the imparting justice had as effect of considering drug trafficking as a viable activity, where greater benefits were obtained, with a low possibility of punishment.
Language: es