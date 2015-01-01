Abstract

The justice institutions in Mexico historically suffer of low performance, which makes the concept of them precarious (Astorga, 2015; Barrón, 2015); added to this is the security crisis caused by drug trafficking in the region. Before this and based on Hirschi (2003), where the beliefs towards social norms play a fundamental role in crime control, this research describes the perceptions towards various figures of imparting justice in a group of 12 prisoners for drug-trafficking crimes in the State of Sonora, México and details the role they played in their immersion into the crime. Following a qualitative methodology based in semi-structured interview, the findings shows that the negative beliefs towards the imparting justice had as effect of considering drug trafficking as a viable activity, where greater benefits were obtained, with a low possibility of punishment.



Las instituciones de impartición de justicia en México adolecen históricamente de un bajo desempeño, que precariza el concepto que se tiene de ellas (Astorga, 2015; Barrón, 2015); a ello se suma la crisis de seguridad propiciada por el tráfico de drogas en la región. Ante esto y basado en Hirschi (2003), quien señala que las creencias hacia las normas sociales juegan un papel fundamental en el control de la delincuencia, esta investigación describe las creencias con respeto a diversas figuras de impartición de justicia en un grupo de 12 personas privadas de la libertad por delitos de drogas en el estado de Sonora, y detalla el papel que jugaron estas en su inmersión al delito. Siguiendo una metodología cualitativa de entrevista semiestructurada, se muestra que la opiniones negativas hacia la impartición de justicia tuvieron el efecto de considerar el tráfico de drogas como una actividad viable, de la que se obtenían mayores beneficios, con una baja posibilidad de castigo.

