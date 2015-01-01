Abstract

The article analyzes the socio-territorial impacts caused by disasters with dams in the light of Social Assistance Surveillance. We adopted the qualitative method based on documental and technical analysis of cities impacted by disasters with mining dams in Minas Gerais/BR. We concluded that the objective conditions of answers in the field of Social Assistance fall short of the international precepts of Disaster Risk Management (DRM), highlighting a focus for specific improvement for a planned and shared management of Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR).



O artigo analisa os impactos socioterritoriais provocados por desastres com barragens à luz da Vigilância Socioassistencial. Adotou-se o método qualitativo, por meio de análise documental e técnica, de cidades impactadas por desastres com barragens de mineradoras em Minas Gerais (Brasil). Concluiu-se que as condições objetivas de respostas no campo da Assistência Social estão aquém dos preceitos internacionais de Gestão Integral de Riscos e de Desastres (GIRD), destacando foco para o aprimoramento específico para uma gestão planejada e compartilhada de Redução de Riscos de Desastres (RRD).

