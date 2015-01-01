|
Citation
Dávila Vidés C, López Santillán R. Rev. Peninsula 2021; 16(2): 139-166.
Vernacular Title
Transformaciones socioespaciales al noroeste del centro histórico de la Ciudad de Mérida. Turistificación, recreational turn y gentrificación
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México, Centro Peninsular en Humanidades y Ciencias Sociales)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This text addresses the main socio-spatial transformations that took place in the Norwest area of Merida's downtown as a consequence of the impulse of public policies created by both, the municipal and state governments. This has favored those processes known in Acade mia as touristification, recreational turn and gentrification. These are transformations that gave a new stamp to the study area materialized with the diversification of the population through the arrival of new residents and tourists, with the beautification of streets and parks, with the renovation of facades, with the remodeling of the interior of the colonial houses and with the appearance of a much more sophisticated commercial and service offer that creates a new way of inhabiting this part of the city destined above all for leisure, consumption and recrea tion of certain sectors of population with socioeconomic advantages and appreciable cultural capital.
