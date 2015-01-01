Abstract

This text addresses the main socio-spatial transformations that took place in the Norwest area of Merida's downtown as a consequence of the impulse of public policies created by both, the municipal and state governments. This has favored those processes known in Acade mia as touristification, recreational turn and gentrification. These are transformations that gave a new stamp to the study area materialized with the diversification of the population through the arrival of new residents and tourists, with the beautification of streets and parks, with the renovation of facades, with the remodeling of the interior of the colonial houses and with the appearance of a much more sophisticated commercial and service offer that creates a new way of inhabiting this part of the city destined above all for leisure, consumption and recrea tion of certain sectors of population with socioeconomic advantages and appreciable cultural capital.



===



El presente texto aborda las principales transformaciones socioespaciales que han tenido lugar en la parte noroeste del centro histórico de la ciudad de Mérida, como consecuencia del impulso que han dado el gobierno estatal y el municipal mediante políticas públicas. Esto ha favorecido procesos que en el ámbito académico se conocen como turistificación, recreational turn y gentrificación. El área de estudio, en las dos últimas décadas, ha cambiado con la diversificación de la población residente, con la llegada de turistas, con el embellecimiento de calles y parques, con el remozamiento de fachadas, con la remodelación del interior de las casas y con la aparición de una oferta comercial y de servicios mucho más sofisticada que promueven un nuevo modo de habitar esta zona de la ciudad, destinado sobre todo al ocio, al consumo y al recreo de ciertos sectores de población con ventajas socioeconómicas y considerable capital cultural.

Language: en