|
Citation
|
Pérez Pérez PDR, Pérez Manosalvas HS, Guevara Morillo GD. Rev. Cient. UISRAEL 2022; 9(2): 23-38.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Factores de riesgo y desarrollo de resiliencia en adolescentes
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Israel University of Technology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Changes in family, academic and social dynamics that have occurred in the last year have had a significant impact on the behavior of children and adolescents. It has been observed not only the change in the behavior of children and adolescents, often making them angrier or sad, but also the presence of anxious and depressive signs, even reaching situations that have put at risk the integrity of children and adolescents. This qualitative research seeks to describe the risk factors and the importance of the development of resilience in people, especially in children and adolescents, under the current situation of confinement. The purpose of this research is to understand in a more complete way how resilience develops in the person, focusing mainly on young people in the Guachapala sector in the southwest of Quito. As part of the conclusions it was evidenced that adolescents have had several psychosocial problems in their lives that have affected their academic performance, so a series of alternatives are proposed to adequately develop their life project.
Language: es