Abstract

This article seeks to determine future scenarios as an alternative for peace-building in Caquetá, one of the regions most affected by the armed conflict in Colombia and facing enormous challenges in the post-conflict period. To this end, it presents a descriptive study with a mixed approach based on the phases of the prospective cross-impact matrix technique, involving a sample of regional development actors from the knowledge, power, productive, and community sectors. The results reveal that future events in the dimensions of institutional capacities, illicit crops issues, victims of the conflict, and the influence of higher education, constitute the most dynamic scenarios for peace-building in the region.



===



Este artículo busca determinar los escenarios de futuro como una alternativa para la construcción de paz en el Caquetá, una de las regiones más afectadas por el conflicto armado en Colombia y que enfrenta grandes retos en el posconflicto. Para ello se presenta una investigación descriptiva con enfoque mixto basada en las fases de la técnica prospectiva de matriz de impacto cruzado, con una muestra conformada por actores del desarrollo regional de los sectores del saber, del poder, productivo y la comunidad. Los resultados revelan que los eventos de futuro en cuatro dimensiones: capacidades institucionales, problema de cultivos ilícitos, víctimas del conflicto e influencia de la educación superior, constituyen el escenario más dinamizador para la construcción de paz en la región.

Language: es