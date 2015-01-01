|
Citation
|
Peña Torres P, Marlés Betancourt C, Valera Alfonso O. Rev. Cient. Gen. José María Córdova 2022; 20(37): 44-67.
|
Vernacular Title
|
La planeación por escenarios como herramienta para la construcción de paz en el Caquetá
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Escuela Militar de Cadetes "General José María Córdova")
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This article seeks to determine future scenarios as an alternative for peace-building in Caquetá, one of the regions most affected by the armed conflict in Colombia and facing enormous challenges in the post-conflict period. To this end, it presents a descriptive study with a mixed approach based on the phases of the prospective cross-impact matrix technique, involving a sample of regional development actors from the knowledge, power, productive, and community sectors. The results reveal that future events in the dimensions of institutional capacities, illicit crops issues, victims of the conflict, and the influence of higher education, constitute the most dynamic scenarios for peace-building in the region.
Language: es