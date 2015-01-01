Abstract

The issue of sexual abuse of children and adolescents in Colombia fails to show improvement. Instead, the number of punishable actions committed is constantly rising, intensified in the evolving cyberspace, where sexual cybercrimes imply new challenges. This article seeks to establish whether or not the current legal criminal policy of the Colombian State is sufficient to address this emerging problem. It analyzes cyberspace as a new scenario and offers an elementary list of the main behaviors constituting sexual cybercrimes. In conclusion, it establishes the need for a new paradigm of criminal policy that proposes strategies in which prevention, not punitive populism, is the primary measure to address this problem, reflected in economic and social policy.



La problemática del abuso sexual contra niños, niñas y adolescentes en Colombia no evidencia mejorías, pues las cifras de conductas punibles cometidas reflejan un constante incremento, lo cual se agudiza en el emergente ciberespacio, donde los ciberdelitos sexuales implican nuevos desafíos. Por ello, este artículo busca establecer si la política criminal jurídica actual del Estado colombiano basta o no para afrontar esta emergente problemática. Para ello se analiza el ciberespacio como nuevo escenario y se ofrece una relación elemental de las principales conductas constitutivas de ciberdelitos sexuales. Como conclusión, se establece la necesidad de un nuevo paradigma de política criminal que proponga estrategias en que la prevención, y no el populismo punitivo, sea la principal medida para afrontar esta problemática, de lo cual hay un ejemplo en política económica y social.

Language: es