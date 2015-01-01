|
Watson J, Green MA, Giebel C, Darlington-Pollock F, Akpan A. Aging Ment. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35959941
OBJECTIVES: Healthcare services for people living with dementia (PLWD) are stretched, and government promises of increased funding remain undelivered. With the UK dementia population to surpass 1 million by 2024, and dementia care costs predicted to almost treble by 2040, it is essential we understand differences in healthcare use among PLWD. This study aimed to explore social and spatial variations in healthcare use among people diagnosed with dementia (2002-2016).
Language: en
Dementia; inequalities; primary healthcare; routine data; secondary healthcare; socio-economic; spatial