Journal Article

Citation

Skochko S, Grigorian A, Eshraghi C, Paladugu A, Nguyen N, Swentek L, Lekawa M, Fox JC, Nahmias J. Am. J. Surg. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.amjsurg.2022.07.019

PMID

35961876

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Limited data exists regarding different specialties care of geriatric (>74 years-old) trauma patients (GTPs). We created a "Tier-III" designation for ground-level fall (GLF) GTPs to be managed by EM, with a trauma consult as needed.

MATERIALS AND METHODS: A single-center comparison of PRE (1/1/2013-4/30/2016) versus POST (5/1/2016-11/30/2019) Tier-III GTP GLFs. The primary outcome was mortality. Secondary outcomes included admissions, trauma bay procedures and length of stay (LOS).

RESULTS: 1,652 patients (314-PRE vs. 1,338-POST) were included. The admission rate was lower in the POST (56.9% vs. 88.9%, p < 0.001) cohort. There were no differences in LOS or trauma bay procedures between cohorts (p > 0.05). On multivariable analysis there was similar associated risk of mortality between groups (p = 0.68).

CONCLUSION: The associated risk of mortality was similar between GLF GTP cohorts managed initially by EM and trauma surgeons, however the admission rate was lower in the POST group suggesting EM management may improve hospital bed utilization.


Language: en

Keywords

Trauma; Emergency medicine; Geriatric; Ground-level fall

