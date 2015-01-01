Abstract

Previous studies have demonstrated the correlations between cyberbullying victimization and disordered eating behaviors in adolescents, however, limited attention has been paid to the long-term effects and underlying mechanisms, and studies focused on young adults are scarce. This study explored the association between cyberbullying victimization and disordered eating behaviors and the underlying mechanisms in a sample of young adults using a longitudinal design. A total of 955 Chinese young adults completed the Cyber Victim Subscale of the Cyber Victim and Bullying Scale, the Self-surveillance Subscale of the Objectified Body Consciousness Scale, the Self-compassion Scale-Short Form, and the Dutch Eating Behaviors Questionnaire three times with a 3-months interval. The results indicated that cyberbullying victimization was positively correlated with emotional eating and external eating after six months, but not with restrained eating. Moreover, self-compassion and self-objectification mediated the associations between cyberbullying victimization and the three kinds of disordered eating behaviors, however, in different ways. In the associations of cyberbullying victimization with restrained eating and external eating, the independent mediating effect of self-objectification and the serial mediating effect were significant, while in the association between cyberbullying victimization and emotional eating, only the independent mediating effect of self-compassion was significant. The findings indicated that the relations between cyberbullying with different kinds of disordered eating behaviors might have different mediation mechanisms, which sheds light on the prevention and intervention for disordered eating behaviors associated with cyberbullying in the future.

Language: en