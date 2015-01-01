|
Ortiz S, Aggarwal P, Jain A, Singh N, George TS, Smith A, Raval VV. Arch. Suicide Res. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
35959776
OBJECTIVE: As the second most populous country in the world, India accounts for over 20% of the global suicide deaths. Notably, young adults make up 38% of those who die by suicide in India. Yet, the literature on factors associated with suicide within this age group in India is limited. The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS) posits thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness as constructs that heighten the risk for suicide. Testing mechanisms that may mediate the relationship between common stressors for young adults in India, such as academic expectations, and suicidal ideation are important to better understand factors contributing to suicide risk within this country.
India; suicide; college students; suicidal ideation; Collectivism; culture