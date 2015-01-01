Abstract

OBJECTIVE: As the second most populous country in the world, India accounts for over 20% of the global suicide deaths. Notably, young adults make up 38% of those who die by suicide in India. Yet, the literature on factors associated with suicide within this age group in India is limited. The Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS) posits thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness as constructs that heighten the risk for suicide. Testing mechanisms that may mediate the relationship between common stressors for young adults in India, such as academic expectations, and suicidal ideation are important to better understand factors contributing to suicide risk within this country.



METHOD: Indian college students (N = 432, M(age) = 19.41, 73.1% male) completed questionnaires on academic expectations, thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, collectivism, and suicidal ideation.



RESULTS: Current suicidal ideation was endorsed at a rate of 38%. Academic expectancy from the self, perceived burdensomeness, and thwarted belongingness was significantly associated with suicidal ideation. The only significantly mediated pathway was academic expectancy from others to suicidal ideation through perceived burdensomeness. Collectivism was not a significant moderator in the model.



DISCUSSION: The sample endorsed high rates of suicidal ideation, highlighting the need for culturally appropriate interventions. Thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness, and academic expectations from oneself may be relevant treatment targets for reducing suicidal ideation among college students in India.HIGHLIGHTSOver one-third of Indian university students endorsed suicidal ideation.Suicidal ideation related to one's own more than others' academic expectations.



RESULTS offer support for the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide within this context.

Language: en