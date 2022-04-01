Abstract

BACKGROUND: Research has shown that maltreated children are at increased risk for subsequent crime and violence and are more likely to reside in neighborhoods with a high likelihood of lead exposure. Other literature has reported associations between childhood lead exposure and antisocial and criminal behavior. Little is known about the relationships among childhood maltreatment, adult lead exposure, and crime and violence.



METHODS: As part of a prospective longitudinal study of the long-term consequences of childhood maltreatment, children with documented histories of abuse and neglect and demographically matched control children (ages 0-11 years) were followed into adulthood and interviewed. Participants included 556 individuals who had valid blood lead level (BLL) measures at a mean age of 41.2 years. Participants had a mean age of 50.5 (SD = 3.53) years at the time of the last criminal history check used to determine the number of arrests.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment predicted a higher number of arrests for any crime and any violence after the blood was collected but not higher BLLs in adulthood. There were significant paths from adult BLLs to arrests after the blood was collected, despite controlling for age, sex, race, and IQ and the inclusion of individual- and neighborhood-level socioeconomic status, and paths from neighborhood socioeconomic status to higher BLLs in models predicting any arrest and any violent arrest after the blood was collected.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings demonstrate how environmental toxins such as lead can affect outcomes in adulthood, including crime, and provide evidence that links neighborhood disadvantage to higher BLLs in adulthood.

