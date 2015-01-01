|
Citation
Piro TJ, Saeed AA, Abdulla WH, Safari K. BMC Womens Health 2022; 22(1): e340.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
35962332
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Nowadays, Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery is quite prevalent, resulting in a wide range of medical and cultural implications. The majority of women who undergo this operation suffer from anxiety, depression, and other emotional symptoms. The present study was carried out in order to explore women's perspective on and experience of genital cosmetic surgery given their special context and cultural aspects.
Keywords
Female genital cosmetic surgery; Female genitalia; Female sexuality; Sexual pleasure