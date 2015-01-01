Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nowadays, Female Genital Cosmetic Surgery is quite prevalent, resulting in a wide range of medical and cultural implications. The majority of women who undergo this operation suffer from anxiety, depression, and other emotional symptoms. The present study was carried out in order to explore women's perspective on and experience of genital cosmetic surgery given their special context and cultural aspects.



METHODS: The qualitative study applying content analysis examined the experiences of nine women who received genital cosmetic surgery in Erbil, Kurdistan-Iraq, between 2021 and 2022. Each of the semi-in-depth face-to-face interviews lasted between 40 and 60 min and was conducted at the physician's clinics.



RESULTS: Semi-structured interviews led to emergence of two main themes, namely "husband satisfaction" and "self-confidence". Interpreting the participants' stories resulted in some relevant subthemes and meaning units like "ugly appearance", "anxiety related to husband undesirable intercourse", and "dyspareunia". Finally, the related conclusions of each theme were explored.



CONCLUSION: As suggested by the study findings, female genital cosmetic surgery improves the women's body image and sexual function and the couples' sexual satisfaction, especially that of husbands. Because of the people's sociocultural aspects in Kurdistan region, their awareness of female sexual needs and marital relationship needs to be raised.

Language: en