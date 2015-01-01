SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Poladian KR, Tull R, Strenge KS, Ahn CS, McMichael AJ. Cutis 2022; 109(6): 336-338.

(Copyright © 2022, Quadrant HealthCom)

10.12788/cutis.0532

35960968

Airbags can be lifesaving during a motor vehicle accident (MVA), but airbag deployment has been the cause of dermatologic injuries including irritant dermatitis, as well as thermal, friction, and chemical burns. A highly corrosive alkaline aerosol composed of sodium hydroxide, sodium bicarbonate, and metallic oxides is released during airbag deployment. We present the case of a 35-year-old man who developed a bullous reaction to released by-products from airbag deployment during an MVA.


