Rafful C, López A, Contreras-Valdez JA, Morales M, Jiménez-Rivagorza L, Orozco R. Drug Alcohol Depend. 2022; 239: e109598.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35961267
BACKGROUND: Studies among the Mexican population have suggested that stigma towards persons who use drugs (PWUD) may act as a barrier to treatment seeking and contribute to negative health consequences. However, there has not been a validated scale to measure this construct. This paper aims to validate the Substance Use Stigma Mechanisms Scale (SU-SMS) in a sample of Mexican adults who use drugs. This 18-item scale was developed to differentiate substance use stigma mechanisms and learn their impact on the health and wellbeing of persons who use drugs (PWUD) in the United States.
Language: en
Substance use; Validity; Stigma; Mexican population