Nicole W. Environ. Health Perspect. 2022; 130(8): e84002.
(Copyright © 2022, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences)
35960037
From hurricanes to earthquakes, natural disasters affect survivors in innumerable ways, including adverse effects on mental1 and physical2 health. Only a few studies have been able to assess a consistent set of health indicators both before and after a disaster due to the unpredictability of such events. However, in a study recently published in Environmental Health Perspectives,3 a team of researchers was able to use preexisting data from the Japan Gerontological Evaluation Study to assess a wide array of health and well-being outcomes before and up to 9 years after the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.
