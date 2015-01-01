Abstract

Sulfur mustard (SM) is a notorious, bifunctional alkylating vesicant that was first used in warfare during World War I in 1917 and since then has been deployed in numerous skirmishes with its most recent documented use being during the Middle Eastern conflicts. Apart from its use in combat and terrorist activities, continual threat of accidental exposure from old stockpiles and improperly discarded munitions is ever present, especially to the innocent and unassuming civilian populations. SM can cause devastating injuries, depending on the dosage of SM exposure, route of exposure, as well as the physiological conditions of the individuals exposed. The most common routes of exposure are ocular, dermal, and exposure to the lungs and respiratory tissues through inhalation. Eyes are the most susceptible organ to SM-induced toxicities owing to their high moisture content and rapidly dividing cells. Additionally, ocular injury causes the most expeditious disablement of individuals even upon whole-body exposures. Therefore, it is imperative to understand the mechanisms underlying SM-induced ocular toxicity and design therapeutic interventions to prevent/mitigate ocular injuries. Ocular SM exposure may cause a wide range of symptoms such as inflammation, lacrimation, itching, dryness, photophobia, edema of the cornea/sclera/retina/iris, conjunctivitis, degradation of the corneal layer, fusion of two or more ocular layers, neovascularization, fibrosis, and temporary or permanent structural damage to one or more ocular layers. These symptoms may lead to vision impairments, resulting in partial or complete blindness that may be permanent. The highly toxic and exceedingly notorious nature of SM makes it a highly regulated chemical, requiring very expensive licensing, security, and safety requirements; thus, the more easily accessible analogue, nitrogen mustard (NM) that mimics SM-induced toxicity and injuries is employed in plethora of studies conducted in different animal models and culture systems. This review provides a comprehensive account of the injuries and symptoms that occur upon ocular SM exposures in human patients as well as studies in animal (in vivo, ex vivo) and cell (in vitro) models of SM and NM ocular exposures. Special emphasis has been laid on highlighting the strengths and lacunae in the research as well as the possible unexplored avenues of mechanisms underlying mustard-induced ocular injury that can be explored in future research endeavors. Furthermore, development of therapeutic interventions and targets of interest in the ocular system exposed to SM and NM, based on studies in human patients as well as in vivo, ex vivo, and in vitro models has been discussed in great depth, providing a valuable knowledge database to delineate pathways associated with vesicant-induced toxicity, and strategies/diagnostic tools against SM-induced toxicity.

