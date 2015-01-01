Abstract

BACKGROUND: Childhood maltreatment (CM) is a known risk factor for the development of mental disorders. An extensive body of literature about CM and mental health has been developed in wealthy countries, but information about this connection is lacking in developing countries including China. AIMS: To explore the possible relationship between specific types of CM and borderline personality disorder (BPD) in patients with mental disorders in China.



METHODS: A survey was conducted in 2006, involving over 3,402 Chinese individuals aged 18-60 years who were randomly selected from the outpatients in the Shanghai Mental Health Center. The patients were screened with the Personality Diagnostic Questionnaire and CM was assessed using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire. The final sample comprised 178 patients with BPD, 178 patients with other personality disorders (PDs), and 178 patients without PDs.



RESULTS: In Chinese patients, compared to other PDs, patients with BPDs are more likely to have experienced CM. Emotional maltreatment (emotional abuse and neglect) was the strongest predictor of BPD. Female gender and sexual abuse are significant predictors of the self-harm/suicidal risk of BPD patients.



CONCLUSION: This is a pioneering study conducted on a large set of Chinese clinical samples with paired controls to establish and compare the associations between specific CM and BPD. Further studies in this field are necessary to elucidate the mechanism of how various types of childhood trauma have influenced PDs.

Language: en