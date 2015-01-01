Abstract

Suicide prevention has become a global priority (1), inspiring exciting developments in suicide prevention research (2), and a growing interest in brief interventions (3). In our request for papers for this special edition, we broadly defined brief interventions to include treatments that are straightforward, have minimal face-to-face contact, and/or are of brief duration, and that address outcomes that are associated with suicidal behavior including treatment engagement, psychological and physical problems related to suicide, means-safety, suicidal ideation, and non-fatal and fatal attempts themselves. In this introduction to the special edition, we explore brief suicide intervention research from public health, clinical research, and mechanistic perspectives. We then examine the papers in this special edition to provide examples of what can be learned from brief intervention research and highlight opportunities to advance the field. Finally, we consider their implications for suicide prevention efforts globally, to increase their scientific and preventive potential...

