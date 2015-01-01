Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study assessed and compared the risk factors for falls among older adults in rural and urban communities.



DESIGN: A comparative cross-sectional approach was used. SETTING: The study was conducted among community-living older adults in the rural and urban communities of the most populated Local Government Area (Ado-Ekiti LGA) in Ekiti State. PARTICIPANTS: The study population consisted of 624 persons aged 65 years and above recruited into rural and urban groups using multi-stage random sampling. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Data collected using validated tools and physical measurements were subjected to binary logistic regression to determine the odds of falls with relevant predictor variables among older adults in both groups.



RESULTS: A significantly higher proportion of participants in the urban than the rural group had experienced a fall , and the associated risks include low visual acuity, increasing age, arthritis, hearing impairment, hyperglycaemia and high BMI. Physical activity was a protective factor.



CONCLUSION: This study revealed a high risk of falls among older adults in the urban community. Early diagnosis and management of chronic conditions that increase fall risk and promote physical activity, especially among urban-dwelling older adults, are vital measures to be considered in fall prevention programmes. FUNDING: Self-funded research.

Language: en