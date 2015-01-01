Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transgender and nonbinary (TNB) individuals report greater subjective cognitive decline (SCD) compared to non-TNB people. SCD involves self-reported problems with memory and thinking and is a potential risk for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD). We explored psychosocial factors, such as discrimination in medical settings, associated with SCD in a sample of TNB older adults.



METHODS: We utilized cross-sectional data on aging health, SCD (memory complaints and worsening memory in the past year), and discrimination in medical settings from The PRIDE Study for LGBTQ+ adults aged 50+ including TNB adults (n = 115). Associations were tested using multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS: Nearly 16% of TNB participants rated their memory as poor/fair, and 17% reported that their memory was worse than a year ago. TNB older adults with SCD were more likely to report experiencing discrimination in medical settings. After adjustment, those reporting discrimination in medical settings had 4.5 times higher odds of reporting worsening memory than those who did not (OR: 4.5; 95%-CI: 1.5-13.2; p = 0.006), and 7.5 times more likely to report poor/fair memory (OR: 7.49; 95%-CI: 1.7-32.8; p = 0.008); Conclusions: TNB older adults reported high frequencies of SCD and discrimination in medical settings. Further research exploring affirmative cognitive screening and healthcare services is needed.

