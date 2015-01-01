|
Liu C, Rotaru K, Chamberlain SR, Ren L, Fontenelle LF, Lee RSC, Suo C, Raj K, Yücel M, Albertella L. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(15): e9592.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35954947
BACKGROUND: Problematic internet use is receiving increasing attention in the addiction field, yet the mechanisms driving such behaviours remain unclear. Previous research has shown that impulsivity- and compulsivity-related constructs may interactively contribute to a range of problematic behaviours. The current study examined whether distress-driven impulsivity and psychological flexibility may interactively contribute to problematic internet use, which has not been addressed in prior literature.
Language: en
psychological inflexibility; compulsivity; distress-driven impulsivity; negative urgency; problematic internet use