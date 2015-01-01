Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the impact of high-temperature environments on bus drivers' physiology and reaction times, and to provide a basis for driver occupational health management.



METHODS: The physiological and reaction indexes of 24 bus drivers under different temperatures were investigated. The statistical analysis method was used to analyze the changes in drivers' physiological stress, the relationship between stress and response ability, and a safe driving time. The Kaplan-Meier survival function was used to analyze the survival rate of bus drivers under different temperatures and driving times.



RESULTS: The results showed that body temperature, heart rate, physiological strain index (PSI), and reaction ability were significantly different among different compartment temperatures. PSI was positively correlated with reaction ability. The safe driving time was 80 min, 73 min, and 53 min, respectively, at 32 °C, 36 °C, and 40 °C. The survival rate decreased to less than 60% at 36 °C when driving continuously for 73 min; it decreased to 20% at 40 °C when driving for 53 min, and it was 0 for 75 min.



CONCLUSIONS: High-temperature environments lead to heat stress of bus drivers, physiological indexes have changed significantly, and behavioral ability is also decreased. The higher the temperature, the lower the survival rate. Improvement measures can be taken from the aspects of convection, conduction, and behavior to ensure the bus driver's physiological health and driving safety under high temperatures and to improve the survival rate.

