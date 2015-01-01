Abstract

This descriptive study reveals trends in citations and traffic-related mortality in Kuwait. Secondary data were utilized, where data on road traffic citations were obtained from the traffic police in the Ministry of Interior for the years from 2011 to 2015, and road traffic mortality data for the study period were obtained from the Ministry of Health.



OBJECTIVE: To describe recent trends in data related to road traffic safety in Kuwait over time, which could serve as an important indicator for the level of enforcement of existing traffic regulations. Descriptive summary statistics are presented.



RESULTS: There was a total of 24.2 million traffic violations during the study period. The number rose dramatically from 4 million citations in 2011 to nearly 6.5 million in 2015. The indirect method of citation (issued indirectly via surveillance methods) constituted a higher percentage of citations, 70.4%, compared to the direct method of citation (issued directly by the police officer), 29.6%. Furthermore, the top reason for citation was speeding, followed by parking in no parking/handicapped zones, driving with an expired license, and crossing a red light. Road traffic fatalities (RTFs) in Kuwait from 2011 to 2015 totaled 2282. About 450 people die each year in Kuwait from road traffic injuries and a slightly decreasing trend was found. Non-Kuwaitis have RTF counts that are four times higher than Kuwaitis, with 1663 and 263 deaths, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: Road traffic safety continues to be a major problem in Kuwait. Increases in citation issuance show a rise in traffic regulation enforcement, yet risky driving behaviors continue to account for most violations issued. Harsher penalties, road safety education, and implementing graduated driving licensing may be warranted to increase the safety of the roads.

Language: en