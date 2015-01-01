|
Popova NK, Tsybko AS, Naumenko VS. Int. J. Mol. Sci. 2022; 23(15): e8814.
(Copyright © 2022, Molecular Diversity Preservation International)
35955946
Being different multifactorial forms of psychopathology, aggression, depression and suicidal behavior, which is considered to be violent aggression directed against the self, have principal neurobiological links: preclinical and clinical evidence associates depression, aggression and suicidal behavior with dysregulation in central serotonergic (5-HT) neurotransmission. The implication of different types of 5-HT receptors in the genetic and epigenetic mechanisms of aggression, depression and suicidality has been well recognized. In this review, we consider and compare the orchestra of 5-HT receptors involved in these severe psychopathologies. Specifically, it concentrates on the role of 5-HT(1A), 5-HT(1B), 5-HT(2A), 5-HT(2B), 5-HT(2C), 5-HT(3) and 5-HT(7) receptors in the mechanisms underlying the predisposition to aggression, depression and suicidal behavior. The review provides converging lines of evidence that: (1) depression-related 5-HT receptors include those receptors with pro-depressive properties (5-HT(2A), 5-HT(3) and 5-HT(7)) as well as those providing an antidepressant effect (5-HT(1A), 5-HT(1B), 5-HT(2C) subtypes). (2) Aggression-related 5-HT receptors are identical to depression-related 5-HT receptors with the exception of 5-HT(7) receptors. Activation of 5-HT(1A), 5-HT(1B), 5-HT(2A), 5-HT(2C) receptors attenuate aggressiveness, whereas agonists of 5-HT(3) intensify aggressive behavior.
Language: en
suicide; aggression; depression; behavior; brain serotonin system; serotonin receptors