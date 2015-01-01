Abstract

The civil war in Syria began in 2011 and escalated over years resulting in one of the largest humanitarian crises since the Second World War. Injury, loss, poverty, and immigration trapped the Syrian population in a diversity of psychological disorders, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Spirituality has, on the other hand, been consistently reported as a resilient factor against developing mental disorders. Hence, spirituality or religiosity have been incorporated in clinical and psychotherapeutic practice for several mental disorders. We explored the association between spirituality and the development of PTSD symptoms among Syrian refugee adolescents in Jordanian schools. A sample of 418 Syrian adolescent students (age range between 12-16 years) from Jordanian schools in the northern part of the country were enrolled in the study after informing on study context and objectives. The study questionnaire included sample demographics, smoking status, PTSD checklist - Civilian Version (PCL-C), two spirituality-targeting questions, and trauma and loss history. 'Almost half of participants (N = 196) showed moderate PTSD symptoms while around 30% (N = 124) had a severe level of PTSD symptoms. On the other hand, 3 out of four students perceived themselves as highly spiritual. The study resulted in a positive correlation between belief in God and God's thankfulness. Furthermore, increased spirituality level did not appear to lower the risk of developing PTSD symptoms. Spiritual self-perception of Syrian refugee adolescents showed neither protective nor aggravating effect of on the occurrence of post-traumatic stress symptoms. Additional research and more accurate tools are needed to assess the potential impact of spiritual/religious values towards PTSD symptoms among adolescents.

