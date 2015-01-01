SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ishida K, Katayama Y, Kitamura T, Hirose T, Ojima M, Nakao S, Tachino J, Umemura Y, Kiguchi T, Matsuyama T, Noda T, Kiyohara K, Oda J, Ohnishi M. J. Clin. Med. 2022; 11(15): e4534.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/jcm11154534

PMID

35956149

Abstract

The lack of established diagnostic criteria makes diagnosing blunt cardiac injury difficult. We investigated the factors associated with blunt cardiac injury using the Japan Trauma Data Bank (JTDB) in a multicenter observational study of blunt trauma patients conducted between 2004 and 2018. The primary outcome was the incidence of blunt cardiac/pericardial injury. Multivariable logistic regression analysis was used to identify factors independently associated with blunt cardiac injuries. Of the 228,513 patients, 1002 (0.4%) had blunt cardiac injury. Hypotension on hospital arrival (adjusted odds ratio (AOR) 4.536, 95% confidence interval (CI) 3.802-5.412), thoracic aortic injury (AOR 2.722, 95% CI 1.947-3.806), pulmonary contusion (AOR 2.532, 95% CI 2.204-2.909), rib fracture (AOR 1.362, 95% CI 1.147-1.618), sternal fracture (AOR 3.319, 95% CI 2.696-4.085). and hemothorax/pneumothorax (AOR 1.689, 95% CI 1.423-2.006)) was positively associated with blunt cardiac injury. Regarding the types of patients, car drivers had a higher rate of blunt cardiac injury compared to other types of patients. Driving a car, hypotension on hospital arrival, thoracic aortic injury, pulmonary contusion, rib fracture, sternal fracture, and hemothorax/pneumothorax were positively associated with blunt cardiac injury.


Language: en

Keywords

Japan; blunt cardiac injury; cardiac contusion; sternal fractures

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print