Abstract

The study of tractor ergonomics is both an essential part of public health and a very significant part of the scientific community's focus at the moment. It offers a foundation for the layout design of the tractor cab, making it possible to effectively avoid occupational diseases, minimize the number of safety accidents, and enhance the comfort of operation. Devices are categorized as control rod devices, knob-type devices, and steering wheels according to the various modes of operation of the tractor cab. Steering wheels are also included. The ease of handling of a number of different components was ranked according to how well they performed on the fast evaluation approach for the upper limbs. After that, in accordance with the concept that underpins this evaluation approach, the comfortable range of motion of human upper limb joints is evaluated while undergoing a variety of manipulation modalities. In conjunction with the structure of the human body and the characteristics of its movement, a streamlined point-line structure model of the human upper limb is constructed, with the H-point serving as the reference point. The problem of figuring out how to distribute the control components in the best possible way has been solved, and the optimal distribution range diagram of the steering wheel has been obtained. The ideal height for the distribution of control rod devices is around 300-400 millimeters, whereas the ideal height for the distribution of knob-type devices is approximately 200-500 millimeters. In conclusion, the cab design of the KAT2204 tractor is improved upon thanks to the analysis done in this study, which can be found above. The legitimacy of the research conclusion is confirmed by the fact that the RULA value is lower than 2, which is proved by the fact that the design findings are validated by the Creo Manikin module. The ergonomics of the tractor cab were taken into consideration when using this research approach as a reference.

