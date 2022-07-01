Abstract

BACKGROUND: To evaluate the long-term functional, psychological, and emotional outcomes in individuals who survived violence-related injuries as children.



METHODS: We retrospectively identified all pediatric patients (age <18y at time of injury) treated for a violent traumatic injury (gun-shot wound, stab, or assault) at our institution (1/2011-12/2020). We then prospectively attempted to contact and survey, via telephone, all patients that had reached adulthood (age ≥18y at time of study) using 7 Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System (PROMIS) instruments and the Primary Care Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) screen.



RESULTS: Of the 270 patients identified, we attempted to contact 218, successfully contacted 68, and 24 participated in the study. Of participants, 15 (62.5%) sustained gunshot wounds, 8 (33.3%) were stabbed, and 1 (4.2%) was assaulted with a median time from injury of 6.7(3.4) years. Based on PROMIS metrics, Global Physical Health (55.0 vs. 50.0, p = 0.013) and Emotional Support (55.4 vs. 50.0, p = 0.004) were better in participants compared to reference populations. However, a disproportionate number of participants reported substance use in the past 30 days (45.8 vs 13.0%; p < 0.001), 41.7% screened positive for PTSD, and 62.5% requested resources and/or referral for medical care.



CONCLUSIONS: Many individuals who survive violent injuries as children continued to experience negative physical and mental outcomes extending into adulthood that required ongoing medical and psychological support. Further resources are needed to better understand the long-term effects of violent injury and to care for the complex needs of this population.

