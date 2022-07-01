|
Citation
|
Jerant A, Duberstein PR, Kravitz RL, Kleiman EM, Rizvi SL, Cipri C, Liu D, Scher L, Freitas M, Jones-Hill M, Oravetz A, Van Orden KA, Franks P. J. Psychiatr. Res. 2022; 154: 242-251.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35961180
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Despite the pressing need for primary care-based suicide prevention initiatives and growing acknowledgement of recruitment difficulties and Institutional Review Board (IRB) challenges in suicide research, we are aware of no illustrative examples describing how IRB decisions in the design of a primary care trial can compound recruitment challenges.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Suicide; *Help-seeking behavior; *Institutional review board; *Men's health; *Patient activation; *Physician-patient relations; *Primary care; *Research ethics; *Tailored interventions