Abstract

The lack of skid resistance performance is a crucial factor leading to road traffic accidents. The pavement surface friction is an essential indicator for measuring the skid resistance. The surface texture structure significantly affects the friction between the tire and the pavement, determining the pavement skid resistance. To deeply study the relationship between surface texture structure and pavement skid resistance performance, two types of asphalt mixture specimens, asphalt concrete (AC) and open-graded friction course (OGFC), are prepared for the skid resistance performance test. Firstly, a high-precision 3D smart sensor Gocator 3110 is used to collect the 3D point cloud data of the asphalt mixture surface texture. The British pendulum tester is used to measure the friction. Secondly, ten feature parameters are extracted to describe the 3D macrotexture characteristics. A data set containing 10 features and 200 groups of texture and friction data was also constructed. Meanwhile, the influence of macro-texture features on the skid resistance performance is discussed. Finally, an optimized Bayesian-LightGBM model is trained based on the constructed dataset. Compared with LightGBM, XGBoost, RF, and SVR algorithms, the Bayesian-LightGBM model can evaluate skid resistance more accurately. The R(2) value of the proposed model is 92.83%. The research results prove that ten macrotexture features contribute to the evaluation of skid resistance to varying degrees. Furthermore, compared with AC mixture specimen, the texture surface of OGFC mixture specimen has more obvious height characteristics and higher roughness. The skid resistance of OGFC mixture specimens is better than that of AC.

